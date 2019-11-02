WEST CARTHAGE — The town of Champion will hold a public hearing 7 p.m. Monday at the town municipal building, 10 N. Broad St., about the 2020 preliminary $2,976,444 town budget.
The budget is down $162,302 from last year’s $3,138,746 spending plan. The tax levy of $1,193,904 is up $77,960 over last year’s $1,115,944 amount raised through taxes. The tax rate remains at $3.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
As it was not necessary, the board did not pass a tax cap override.
“The current tax rate/budget keeps the town of Champion in a secure financial position for future years as reflected by latest NYS Comptrollers Fiscal Stress Report,” said town supervisor Bruce R. Ferguson. “The town of Champion’s top priorities are to provide a level of service necessary for public safety and address various liability issues associated with our business operations. As supervisor, I believe our 2020 budget, which maintains our current tax rate while placing the town in a position to fund capital projects, future purchases of highway equipment and road building, reflects prudent fiscal management on behalf of our residents.”
