WEST CARTHAGE — The Champion Town Board has named a roadway off South Lake Road, west of Freeman Drive West as Waterview Drive.
The town will provide a sign with the provision that the town accepts no responsibility for the maintenance, upkeep, or care of the driveway and that the action in no way supersedes any town zoning laws.
