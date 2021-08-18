WEST CARTHAGE — Due to the Labor Day holiday, the town of Champion monthly meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7 in the town offices, 10 N. Broad St. A public hearing concerning a local law to opt out of allowing cannabis retail dispensaries and on-site consumption sites as authorized under the state cannabis law will be held during the September meeting.
