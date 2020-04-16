Champion spring clean up cancelled

WEST CARTHAGE — During its April meeting, the town of Champion Board decided holding a spring clean up day was not feasible due to social distancing.
The town will schedule two weekends in the fall to allow residents to take bulky items to the transfer station for disposal free of charge.
