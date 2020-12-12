WEST CARTHAGE — The town of Champion board, during its Dec. 7 meeting, approved an increase in the water rate for Water District 2 from $110 a quarter to $120 a quarter.
To close out its fiscal year, the town board set its year-end meeting for 7 p.m. Dec. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.