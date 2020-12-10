Town of Champion pays off water system

WEST CARTHAGE — At the Dec. 7 town of Champion council meeting, the board approved the expenditure of $66,443 to pay off the water system constructed for Pine Ridge. This measure will save approximately $50,000 in interest scheduled over the next 23 years.

