WATERTOWN — Beginning Thursday, the city’s Department of Public Works will start making some changes along a two-block area on Arsenal Street that will make it safer for pedestrians.
The 100 and 200 blocks of Arsenal Street have become known as one of the most dangerous in the city.
Motorists are advised eastbound travel will be reduced from two lanes to one lane in portions of this corridor.
A dedicated left turn lane will be established at the Sherman Street intersection for eastbound traffic only.
New pavement markings, signage and advance warnings will be installed as part of this project.
Motorists are urged to use extreme caution in the area.
Over the years, that two-block location in front of the Jefferson County complex has been the site of several pedestrian-vehicle accidents, mainly caused by inattentive motorists speeding through the busy four-lane street.
