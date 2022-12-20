Changes made on Deferiet village board

DEFERIET — During the village’s organizational meeting, newly reelected trustee Nancy Dutton was sworn into office and changes were made on the board.
Following the retirement of James E. Yuhas as village treasurer, Stephen Smith, resigning as trustee, was appointed to that position. Stepping down from the village clerk position, Helen Pais was appointed to fill the vacant trustee position until the term expires next year. To retain the seat, Ms. Pais will have to run in the general election. Lyda Schnieder was appointed village clerk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.