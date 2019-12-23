WATERTOWN — A Watertown contractor has had a felony grand larceny charge against him dismissed following a politically charged legal battle that saw the sides seek to remove the judge and top prosecutor from the case.
Jefferson County Court Judge Kim H. Martusewicz, who retired Friday after 20 years on the bench, issued a decision shortly before leaving Friday that dismissed counts of third-degree grand larceny, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and first-degree falsifying business records against Joseph Gerstenschlager, owner of Great Northern Construction LLC.
The case revolved around work Mr. Gerstenschlager performed in 2015 for Anthony Doldo, owner of AM Service Tech LLC and a county legislator. Mr. Gerstenschlager, at the time a friend of Mr. Doldo’s, was the general contractor on a project to build a car wash/dog wash on Mr. Doldo’s Bradley Street property.
According to Judge Martusewicz’s ruling, change orders in a contract between Mr. Gerstenschlager and Mr. Doldo resulted in Mr. Doldo paying $21,448, or about 4 percent, above the original cost of $535,582 contained in the parties’ contract. The two men had a falling out in November 2015 and, at some point after that, Mr. Doldo requested that District Attorney Kristyna Mills prosecute Mr. Gerstenschlager criminally.
Mrs. Mills referred Mr. Doldo to the city police and subpoenaed Mr. Gerstenschlager’s bank records even though, according to Judge Martusewicz’s ruling, there was no grand jury action pending against Mr. Gerstenschlager at the time and no judge’s approval was sought for the subpoena.
Mrs. Mills disputes that there was no grand jury action pending against Mr. Gerstenschlager at the time, stating the process had begun and adding that district attorneys have grand jury subpoena power that enables them to obtain records absent a judge’s order.
“We use grand jury subpoena power to subpoena medical records, banking records and to subpoena witnesses on many cases. That’s the normal course of business,” she said Monday.
A sealed indictment was subsequently issued against Mr. Gerstenschlager, resulting in his arraignment before Judge Martusewicz on Sept. 4. Mr. Gerstenschlager’s attorney, Annaleigh Porter, Syracuse, then filed a motion to have the charges dismissed.
During a conference prior to the Sept. 4 arraignment, Ms. Porter raised potential conflict of interest concerns relative to Mrs. Mills and Mr. Doldo, arguing that as a legislator who also sits on a committee that oversees the district attorney’s office’s budget and personnel issues, Mr. Doldo has decision-making authority over the office.
Judge Martusewicz also noted in his ruling that, while driving to work each day, he had seen campaign posters on Mr. Doldo’s property for Mrs. Mills when she was running for district attorney in 2015. On Oct. 17, the judge filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the county Board of Elections seeking Republican nominating petitions submitted by Mrs. Mills during her campaign, as well as seeking the membership listing of the 2014-15 county Republican Committee.
The FOIA request, which was conducted by email, did not contain any information that identified any court file name or number nor did it contain any information about any pending matter in County Court, the judge wrote. He said that Mrs. Mills admitted that she spoke about the FOIA request with Republican Elections Commissioner Jude Seymour at a Republican fundraising dinner on Oct. 17, but added that it is unknown if Mr. Doldo took part in the discussion.
Judge Martusewicz, a Democrat, said that the documents received from the Board of Elections showed that Mr. Doldo was a member of the county Republican Committee during the district attorney campaign in 2015 and that he personally carried and witnessed Republican nominating petitions for Mrs. Mills. The judge further noted that the committee had contributed $10,000 to her campaign.
Mrs. Mills said she still does not know if Mr. Doldo carried her petitions in 2015, but if he did, “That played absolutely no factor in the decision-making in this case.”
On Oct. 18, there was “a spirited discussion” during a conference of the case over whether Mrs. Mills should recuse herself from the case, with Ms. Porter asking that a special prosecutor be appointed. While that request was pending, Mrs. Mills filed her own motion seeking to have Judge Martusewicz recused from the case, maintaining that he had engaged in ex parte communication regarding the case by filing the FOIA requests, essentially obtaining information related to the case that was not part of the official court record and arguably making the judge a potential witness in the case.
The judge stated in his decision that he previously denied the motion to have himself removed, adding, “This Court did not engage in any ex parte communication about this matter with anyone.” He contends that any “purported prejudicial information” he obtained “was acquired by the Court through it’s (sic) performance of adjudicative responsibilities.”
In dismissing the criminal charges against Mr. Gerstenschlager, the judge claimed that Mrs. Mills “abused the prosecutorial powers of her position” as district attorney. He said she had “an ethical obligation” to appoint a special prosecutor to the case involving Mr. Doldo, who the judge characterized as “a political crony” of Mrs. Mills, because he had been involved in her political campaign and was part of a party committee that contributed money to her campaign.
“A dismissal in the furtherance of justice would help restore confidence in the criminal justice system of this county to show that a system of justice giving preferential treatment to the privileged and politically correct is not acceptable,” Judge Martusewicz wrote.
Mrs. Mills disagreed with the judge’s conclusion that she or anyone in her office had acted improperly, stating she researched similar circumstances and consulted several ethical committees within the district attorney community and concluded “we didn’t do anything improper.”
“We did not abuse anything,” she said. “We let an impartial grand jury determine whether criminal charges existed. We did not make that call. It was the grand jury’s call.”
In closing his decision, the judge indicated that the dispute between Mr. Gerstenschlager and Mr. Doldo would have been more appropriately handled as a civil matter in state Supreme Court.
