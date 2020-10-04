CHAUMONT — It was dark and fog began washing over Chaumont when George Sipos walked across the street with a plate of food for his neighbor. His wife didn’t necessarily want him to go, but that was who he was, and she loved him for it. The man who never met a stranger, the refugee and patriot walked into the night and never came back.
Maria Sipos details the hours leading up to Friday evening like there was anything she could’ve done differently. She’s in her living room sitting in a chair Saturday evening when a neighbor knocks on the door and walks in.
For seconds it’s silent as he stands in the doorway. It’s nearing 7:30 p.m. the day after her husband died and she’s tired. He’s among the more than dozen neighbors who had already stopped by.
All she says is, “I loved my husband.”
The neighbor says, “My buddy is gone?” before telling her he’d be back later.
The phone rings again. It goes to voicemail and the machine relays another message through the house of a loved one offering their regrets and notice that they’d be over soon.
She knows there wasn’t anything she could have done. Her husband was 12 years old when he was imprisoned by a communist state in Hungary. He eventually escaped, actually crawling across the Hungarian border into Austria after his brother and dad were killed. He arrived in New Jersey with one bag when he was 19 years old, and he worked his way to become owner of a bakery that employed 17 people.
Mr. Sipos, 83, cultivated a life of perseverance that turned him into a decisive man who told people that if they wanted something, all they had to do was go get it.
So if he wanted to bring his friend across the street some food, like he always did, he was going to do it.
It was Friday morning and Mrs. Sipos was set to go to a doctor’s appointment in Syracuse with her husband and some friends. It was scheduled for 3:30 p.m., but they left early so they could get lunch at the Cheesecake Factory. They liked taking advantage of their rare trips to Syracuse, and Mr. Sipos had to stop at a European deli that he loves. He told his wife he needed plums, but they of course left with much more than that.
“At least,” Mrs. Sipos said, “I got to see him happy in that moment.”
The group got back to the Sipos’ home, which is just outside of Chaumont, and began preparing the cold cuts they got at the deli.
Mr. Sipos, doing what he normally did, decided he would take some Polish sausage and cookies across the street to his 98-year-old neighbor.
Mrs. Sipos knew he was likely tired. Her appointment was at the time he usually likes taking his afternoon nap, so she knew he would be moving at a faster pace so he could get back home quickly.
“He goes so fast,” she said. “I just want to grab him and stop him. He likes to go so fast.”
He told her he would be back soon.
“He said he would be back in five minutes,” she said.
State police would later say it was about 7:45 p.m. when Mr. Sipos entered Route 12E. The incoming vehicles tried to stop, but were unable to avoid him. He was, according to state police, struck by two SUVs before coming to rest in the middle of the road.
Mrs. Sipos remembers seeing flashing police cars and ambulances, then her husband.
“I saw him in the middle of the road,” she said. “I saw him just a day before and everything was OK, and then I saw her (an EMT). I knew he was dead, but she did something to try to help. She knew he was dead and she was still working on him.
“Maybe if I stopped him or if I drove him there, maybe everything would be OK,” she added.
But what always comes sweeping back to her mind is how hard it was to talk her husband out of being kind to people. He was the recipient of the depths of oppression, and he never wanted anyone he came in contact with to experience a fraction of it.
He crawled across the Hungarian border shortly after World War II, persevering to a life in which he would end up crawling across the living room floor with his grandchildren. He owned a bakery in New Jersey, then in Chaumont, all so he could take his grandchildren to Canada for lunch or to his friend’s farm to take them horseback riding.
“He wanted to be a baker because he never wanted anyone to be hungry anymore,” said Kinga Kapolka, his stepdaughter. “He was the only grandfather my kids knew, and he always wanted the kids to have everything he didn’t have in life.”
Mr. Sipos extended his love for his family to his community. He was known by the people of Chaumont as kind, hard working and a stranger to none. But namely, he was known as an American patriot through and through. Stan Kapolka, his son-in-law, said to Mr. Sipos, the United States was the land of opportunity where even if you have nothing, you can build everything as long as you have character, respect for others and a hard work ethic.
In a 2003 article published in the Watertown Daily Times, Mr. Sipos was quoted as saying, “Every American should appreciate their freedom, because a lot of people don’t appreciate what freedom means.”
Reading that, Mrs. Sipos said that’s true now more than ever.
“America gives you everything and says ‘Take it,’” she said, cupping her hands and raising them. “So many people say ‘I don’t think so.’”
Mr. Sipos’ love for interacting with the public is highlighted when he was on a trip. His family remembers when Mr. Sipos once wanted some water when they were driving home from somewhere some day. They remember him seeing a factory where they bottled and packaged water. It wasn’t a gas station or grocery store, yet Mr. Sipos stopped at the factory and spoke with the owner for 20 minutes until he left with a case of water.
“He always wanted to make sure that you felt happy and important to him when you were in his presence,” his stepdaughter said. “He never met a stranger.”
In the end, Mr. Sipos died doing what he loved and what he was loved for. There’s no one to blame for that.
“I know those poor people are going to be thinking the rest of their life about what happened to him,” Mrs. Sipos said of the people involved in the accident. “I’m not blaming anybody. All I know is that I loved my husband.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.