CHAUMONT — Finances, water and sewer systems, labor expenses, state aid and more were discussed during an update meeting about the Chaumont Dissolution study Thursday.
The dissolution committee hosted an informational meeting about the first major report in the study, which details existing conditions of both the village and town of Lyme, that the Development Authority of the North Country prepared.
The report does not explore dissolution or alternatives for delivering services, which the committee will begin evaluating next month.
The report can be found at DANC’s webpage at https://www.danc.org/ for the ongoing study.
About 25 Chaumont and Lyme residents attended the meeting, some with questions. Jacqueline Stemler, Lyme, asked whether town residents could vote if the village held a referendum for dissolution.
Star Carter, assistant director of engineering for DANC, said only voters registered in the village could vote. By having town residents serve on the committee, however, the town’s interests are represented in the study and recommended actions to be provided in the final report.
Mrs. Stemler said she attended to learn more about how dissolution might affect the town.
“I have such a better comfort levels seeing the people, knowing compromises will be made,” she said.
The village Board of Trustees pitched the possibility of dissolving the government last year, and secured a $17,500 Citizen Reorganization Empowerment Grant in February to help finance the $35,000 study.
Martin Jones Jr., Chaumont, asked why village officials considered dissolution. Mayor Valerie E. Rust said the expenses, particularly workers’ benefits, drove the decision. Village officials have struggled creating budges each year “with just finite amount of money,” Mrs. Rust said, even with tax, water and sewer rate increases.
Village expenditures exceeded revenues in 2014, 2015 and 2018, according to data collected by DANC, which the mayor attributed to labor and surprise expenditures.
The village paid $215,212 for salaries for four trustees, the mayor and 10 workers, and $101,154 for benefits for various workers in the 2018 fiscal year, according to DANC data.
“We are all town of Lyme residents, we all pay town of Lyme taxes. Chaumont is the hub of the town of Lyme, and it’s to the point where if feel, anyway, that the village residents shouldn’t have to pay for that,” Mrs. Rust said. “Just go all into the town of Lyme taxes and it will go into the town of Lyme. All services under the one; paid for under one tax bill.”
Even if the village government dissolves, Ms. Carter said the town would inherit the village’s water and sewer systems, as well as associate debts. The town would have to create new water districts for them.
National Grid maintains street lighting for the village through a contract, but the town would have to consider whether to continue providing lights through a new district, like in Three Mile Bay, or as a general fund expense.
A few residents asked about Citizens Empowerment Tax Credit the state would provide if the village government dissolves.
Ms. Carter said the credit, provided annually in perpetuity, would equate to 15 percent of the combined property tax levies of the village and town from the year before dissolution. The money would help reduce the combined levy.
“This is just one source of savings from dissolution, because there are other costs that might go away,” Ms. Carter said.
With the informational meeting concluded, Ms. Carter said the committee will review the comments and evaluate whether to revise the report. The committee will meet again Nov. 26 to discuss share service options, including dissolution.
Anyone with questions about the ongoing study is encouraged to contact Ms. Carter at scarter@danc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.