CHAUMONT — A garage and wood room on Case Road are a total loss after they caught fire Saturday morning.
At about 9 a.m., the Chaumont Fire Department responded to a blaze at 13381 Case Road. Two more departments and two tankers would follow shortly after, as the garage was fully engulfed.
Chaumont Fire Chief Fred Jackson said there was a backhoe already on the property, so they used it to detach the garage from the house.
“You got to if you want to save the house,” he said.
He said the garage is a total loss, however the house appears to have sustained minimal damage.
“We’re too close to holidays for this to be happening,” said Mr. Jackson, adding that there were no injuries as a result of the fire.
Zach Goutremout, who lives at the house, said he was hunting when he got a call saying the garage was on fire.
“I tried getting there as fast as I could,” he said.
Mr. Goutremout said the four people who live in the house, as well as their two dogs, are all out safe.
He said part of the garage is a wood room, and its boiler could be the cause of the fire. Chief Jackson said that’s a possibility but he couldn’t confirm. An investigator was on the way to the scene.
“At least nobody got hurt,” Mr. Goutremout said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.