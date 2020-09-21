CHAUMONT — The village government will move forward with its dissolution vote on Nov. 3 after initially hitting a roadblock in the process.
The village Board of Trustees voted Aug. 11 to move forward with the dissolution process, after hearing no comment during its last public hearing on the topic.
According to Jude Seymour, Republican election commissioner for Jefferson County, when village officials attempted to submit their dissolution question to be included on this year’s ballot, they found they were too late.
Mr. Seymour said the New York state legislature passed a bill in 2019 to adjust the timeline for when ballot provisions needed to be finalized and submitted to the local board of elections.
Previously, a proposal could be included on the ballot if it was received at least 60 days before the election. Now ballot provisions must be sent in at least 90 days before the day of the election. This year, ballot measures had to be submitted by Aug. 5.
The Chaumont village government was able to find an alternate way to hold the referendum in light of the new timeline. Karen Fitzgerald, Chaumont village clerk, said that the village will be administering its own election, at the same day and time as the general election.
“There really will be no change for our residents,” she said. “They will vote here at the same building.”
The difference now is in who administers the election. The village initially planned to have the Jefferson County Board of Elections administer the vote. It would print the ballots, send the absentee ballots, employ the poll inspectors, count the ballots and certify the results.
Now, the village will take all that on itself. Mrs. Fitzgerald is asking any village voters who wish to vote by absentee ballot to contact her as soon as they are able. The village will pay for poll inspectors, who will also count the ballots. Mrs. Fitzgerald, as village clerk, will certify the results herself as well, checking voter records and ensuring each voter is counted only once.
“There is a small additional cost,” she said. “We will be printing our own ballots, but there’s a minimal cost associated with that, other than the inspectors.”
