CHAUMONT — Village property owners will see a small increase in their tax bill this year.
The Chaumont village budget, passed April 19, includes a 2022-23 property tax rate of $4.59 per $1,000 of assessed value, up from last year’s rate of $4.45 per $1,000. For the average $100,000 home in the village, that means a village tax bill would be $459, up $14 from last year.
Mayor Valerie M. Rust said that increase is under the state tax cap, and was put into place to account for inflation.
The village is expecting to bring in $173,910 of its $367,090 planned revenue this year from property taxes, and $125,000 in sales taxes. That’s an increase from the $90,000 in sales tax budgeted for last year, but still lower than what the 2020 budget year anticipated, before the COVID-19 pandemic upended the economy.
“Oddly enough we haven’t seen that much of a decrease (in sales tax revenue) due to the pandemic,” Ms. Rust said. “The first year of the pandemic, we budgeted a significant decrease in sales tax revenue but we ended up receiving a much larger amount than what we had anticipated.”
The mayor said village trustees decided to side with caution, as they typically do for budgetary items, and prepare for a less fruitful sales tax year than is likely to occur.
The budget this year is pulling more than $64,795 in general fund savings from last year, plus $24,795 in other fund balance money, left over from unspent allocations in previous budgets. This year, the general fund’s savings account will hold about $35,000 in contingency money, to be used in the event of a budget overrun.
The village is preparing to spend $36,000 on a new full-time clerk position, up from $25,500 spent last year on the position.
There’s also more than $140,000 budgeted for two paving projects; Water Street will be repaved on both sides following a water infrastructure project last year, and the entrance and exit to Church Street will be widened to alleviate traffic congestion.
The other large project in the approximately $550,000 spending plan will include about $10,000 in repairs and renovations to the village tennis courts.
“The tennis courts are in a critical state of deterioration and will undergo restoration for the basketball court area,” Ms. Rust said. “The courts will be converted to four pickleball courts.”
