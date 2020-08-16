CHAUMONT — After hearing no comment during its Aug. 11 public hearing, the board of trustees voted to move forward with the dissolution plan for the Chaumont village government.
Now, voters will decide whether the village government will stay or go on Nov. 3.
Last week, board members gathered at the village offices, and streamed video of a public hearing session on the dissolution plan live over the internet for residents to watch from home. Residents could either submit written statements to be read at the meeting, call in, or leave a comment on the livestream to talk about their views on the dissolution.
Mayor Valerie Rust said she believes nobody spoke up because most voters already understand the plan and are ready to cast their votes either way.
“I really do believe the village voters at this point are pretty well-versed on the study plans, and they’ve made their minds up by this point on whether or not to vote for the dissolution,” she said.
She also said she believes that the online format may have discouraged residents from speaking up.
“I’m thinking also that because of COVID and the fact that we could not hold a physical public hearing but instead through a live feed and advertising and getting word out to our residents and voters, I think it was still difficult for people,” she said. “It’s a lot easier just to walk in the door and sit and listen to whatever anybody else has comments on, I think that’s part of it.”
The next step is for residents who are registered to vote in the village of Chaumont to vote on the issue this coming Election Day. If the measure passes at the ballot box, the village government will cease to exist on Dec. 31, 2021.
