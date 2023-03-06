CHAUMONT — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has charged Ashley M. Patterson, 34, of County Route 125 in Chaumont, with second-degree assault, a felony, second-degree menacing, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon after police say she stabbed a man in the left hand.
Public information officer Benjamin K. Timerman said police responded to a domestic incident between a man and woman and the victim was transported to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
