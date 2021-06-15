WATERTOWN — The discovery of PCBs under the floor of the site of the Watertown Family YMCA’s community center project on Arsenal Street has triggered a major remediation that could cost as much as $2 million.
Testing will be completed next week to determine the extent of PCB contamination under the floor in the 68,000-square-foot building that once housed an F.W. Woolworth store constructed in 1971.
The PCBs are believed to be underneath between 80% and 85% of the floor tiles, said David J. Zembiec, chief executive officer of Jefferson County Economic Development.
The agency’s sister organization, the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency, will pay for the environmental cleanup because it still owns the building, which the YMCA plans to turn into a more than $18 million community and aquatics center, Mr. Zembiec said.
“It’s the responsibility of the IDA,” said Denise K. Young, CEO of the YMCA.
The contamination was discovered while testing was being conducted to determine the existence of asbestos in the floor tiles.
“It was at first a surprise to find the PCBs under the floor, but our consultant told it was not uncommon in buildings from the 1960s and 1970s,” he said.
PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, were banned in the U.S. in 1979 because those chemicals are a health hazard. They were widely used in electrical equipment and hydraulic fluids and as lubricants.
The PCBs in the building’s flooring have not posed a health risk because they remain contained, but the construction project will disturb them, Mr. Zembiec said.
An adhesive, used to install the floor tiles, contains a PCB-contaminated oil that has seeped into the cement underneath the tiles, Mr. Zembiec said.
To get rid of the PCBs, a method called scarifying will be used to remove a layer of the cement. The cost of the cleanup will depend on the thickness of the cement that must be extracted. Depending on the test results, one-eighth, one-fourth or a half-inch of the cement will be removed.
“It could cost $2 million,” Mr. Zembiec said, adding JCIDA officials hope it will cost less because the cement is porous.
JCIDA officials have retained Paradigm Environmental Services, Watertown, to develop the remediation plan that will be submitted to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. They’re also working with Sessler Environmental Services, Macedon, Wayne County, on the plan before hiring a contractor to do the actual work.
As expected, an asbestos abatement project also must be completed.
The PCBs work will be completed before the construction begins in August to convert the building into a facility with a six-lane lap pool, a separate full-size recreational pool, two full-size tennis courts with a running track above and several other amenities.
Most recently, the building housed a call center, operated by Concentrix until it closed in 2019.
BMA Architects Engineers, working with the Rochester firm of LaBella Associates, is designing the project. Final drawings are expected to be completed before July 16. That’s when the Y will know exactly how much the project will cost, Ms. Young said.
The community center is expected to open next summer.
