CARTHAGE — Police and fire officials were advising residents within a five-mile radius of Tannery Island on the Black River to remain indoors Tuesday afternoon and evening as firefighters attempted to battle a liquid chemical fire at a former paper mill.
The fire, which was still blazing into the evening, was at the site of the former Island Paper Co. building just off Brown and North Mechanic streets. The fire of unknown origin began at about 12:40 p.m. Tuesday.
Village police, in coordination with the Carthage/Wilna Fire Department, advised residents to stay inside with their windows closed to avoid breathing in fumes from the fire. No evacuations had been ordered as of 6:45 p.m., but residents within a one-mile radius of the site were to receive reverse 911 texts advising them to stay inside, according to Carthage Fire Chief Brian J. Draper.
Firefighters were not initially able to begin attacking the fire because they did not yet know what chemical or chemicals were involved and did not want to risk dousing it with a chemical that could potentially exacerbate the situation.
“The fire itself is not huge, but there are chemicals that are pooled,” Carthage Fire Chief Brian J. Draper said shortly after 6 p.m. “We can’t start to fight the fire until we know what the chemical is. We have no idea at this point.”
A hazardous materials team from the Watertown City Fire Department was called to the scene, along with representatives from the state Office of Fire Prevention and Control and the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Fire crews from Black River, North Pole, Natural Bridge and Croghan assisted crews from Carthage and West Carthage, along with state police.
Crews set up a decontamination tent and established multiple perimeters around the scene as samples of the chemicals were collected. No one without an oxygen tank was allowed close to the fire as it burned.
Chief Draper said lake effect snow prevented the fumes from dispersing rapidly, keeping the fumes concentrated in the area of the fire.
The chief said some people tried to help by delivering food for firefighters, but he discouraged this due the potential hazard. No one was reported injured.
Island Paper shut down in 1932, when President Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected president. The company’s owner, millionaire Walter Pratt, reportedly closed the mill then, vowing not to reopen until a Republican again was installed as president. The mill never reopened and Tannery Island subsequently became known for its hydroelectric dams.
