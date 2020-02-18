WATERTOWN — Retiring City Fire Chief Dale C. Herman has something in common with Cpl. Walter “Radar” O’Reilly, the television character on M*A*S*H who seemed to always know when helicopters were about to arrive at the fictional Army hospital.
Chief Herman, who retires on Feb. 28 after 34 years with the Fire Department and the last 10 as chief, also seems to know when his pager is going to go off just before he gets word there’s a structure fire in the city.
“My wife tells me that I wake up before the tone goes off on my pager. It’s like Radar O’Reilly,” he said.
Maybe it just comes with the territory. During his decade as fire chief, he responded to 350 hours of fire calls, of which some were the city’s most tragic fires.
Just this past week was the first anniversary of the Myrtle Avenue fire that took the lives of five members of the Bodah family, four sisters and their father. And Wednesday is the second anniversary of a blaze that destroyed a warehouse on Newell Street that left firefighter T.G. Kolb severely injured when part of the building fell on him. Mr. Kolb was forced to retire because of his injuries.
The tragedy hit close to home.
“He retired before he wanted to or thought he would have to,” the chief said.
He remembered when three senior citizens died on Dec. 15, 1989, from a blaze at Midtown Towers apartments that was started by a Glen Park volunteer firefighter. Then came the blaze on Union Street on Jan. 23, 2000, when flames swept through two apartment houses, killing Kenneth E. Fields, 58, and Brenda Peck, 27. She was considered a hero for saving her children from the blaze, he said.
On Election Day 2015, a mammoth blaze destroyed the old Department of Transportation barns on Vanduzee Street. Investigators were never able to determine its cause.
“That was a spectacular fire,” he said.
Since the 1900s, he’s held the chief position longer than all but two others, William Gaffney who served 22 years, from 1920 to 1942, and Joseph Dibble for 17 years, from 1942 to 1959.
He became a firefighter on Jan. 6, 1986, the same day his grandmother celebrated her birthday. Coincidentally, he was appointed as fire chief on Aug. 10, 2010, his father’s birthday.
He was destined to become a firefighter. By the time he was in second grade, the chief could complete an accordion load with a fire hose.
His father, Carl Herman, belonged to the North Pole Fire Department for 64 years as a volunteer and served as chief, so by the time he was 18 years old, he knew he wanted to be a firefighter.
And now with his career winding down, Chief Herman’s son, David, is beginning his second year as a firefighter with the city Fire Department.
As for his retirement, Chief Herman, 59, believes this is the right time to hang up his fire helmet and leave the department.
“I think we’re in good shape,” he said. “I think the department is as good as when I came in or a little better than it was.”
He’s leaving the department in good hands. Four battalion chiefs were promoted while he was chief. His successor will be one of three battalion chiefs who applied for the position.
He’s pleased that the fire department added four new firefighters last year, thanks to a $561,202 federal grant that increased the uniform staff to 69 from a low of 63 just a few years ago. The funding allows the department to keep the four until the grant runs out or they can stay on because of retirements and vacancies.
The fire department also is going to start working on getting national accreditation, which would make it one of a few departments in the state.
He first started thinking about retiring last February, with the thought of staying until he turned 60 next February. But he found out that he was already “maxing out” on his retirement pay and benefits, so it was financially the right time to leave, Chief Herman said.
For much of the last six years, though, the firefighters’ union and the city were embroiled in a bitter contract dispute that revolved around a stipulation that 15 firefighters must be on duty at all times. The issue went to the state’s highest court, which agreed that “minimum manning” would remain.
The city dug in to fight minimum manning, thinking that the union would give in after the city decided to demote eight captains to firefighters to get their jobs back, he said.
The move only made a bitter dispute even more bitter, he said.
“I don’t think there was a carrot big enough for them to agree to minimum manning,” he said.
The battle between the city and the union left Chief Herman in the middle of it all. For instance, he had to follow a directive from former City Manager Sharon Addison to not allow firefighters to fill in when their colleagues called in sick.
Through it all, he contended 15 firefighters needed to be working at all times, citing safety of his men and the public. He almost lost his job over his stance on the issue.
In 2017, Ms. Addison demanded he turn in his badge. In defending the position again a year later, former City Manager Rick Finn asked him how many people should be on duty at all times, and he answered 17. Mr. Finn didn’t like the answer and demanded his resignation.
Both times he refused. Instead, he ended up staying after the two city managers were forced to leave City Hall.
Union President Daniel Daugherty said his boss was put into an awkward situation.
“He was pushed by both sides,” Mr. Daugherty said. “He was put on an island. Given the circumstances, I think he did a good job.”
City Councilwoman Lisa Ruggiero agreed. He also had to deal with some tragic fires.
“I think he always had the best interest in the city and the best interest in the department,” she said.
And now he’s about to leave.
Chief Herman thought he had a plan for former Deputy Chief Russell Randall to become his heir apparent. But Mr. Finn decided to cut the position, and Mr. Randall subsequently retired last year.
It will be up to interim City Manager Kenneth A. Mix, to decide with council members, on who will be appointed to succeed him. Council members discussed the situation in executive session on Tuesday night.
In his waning days with the department, Chief Herman will clear out what he acknowledges is his cluttered desk and office. He’s already given advice to the battalion chiefs about budgeting, schedules and arranging for a pending state grant for equipment.
On his last day, there’ll be a send-off at City Hall in the morning and a luncheon at the fire station with his guys. As per the chief’s request, Mr. Kolb will make his specialty, chicken riggies.
After that, he’ll spend more time with his wife, Patti. As he has done for years, the chief will continue to go down to Montour Falls and teach at the state Fire Academy, a place he spent many of his work vacations.
“I’ve got to do something to keep out my wife’s hair,” he said.
And he’ll continue his legacy in the fire community that he started 34 years ago when he went to his first structure fire at a house on Bridge Street.
But, as of next Friday, he won’t be listening to his pager any more.
