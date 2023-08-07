WATERTOWN — A monthslong review of the Jefferson County Department of Social Services found that the agency needs more employees and needs to shore up some of its policies to better protect children, something that Erica Porter agrees with.
Porter is the Jefferson County spokesperson for CHILD — Community Helping Individuals Living in Distress — an advocacy group that has been pushing for changes in the Jefferson County and St. Lawrence County social services departments.
Porter has been an outspoken critic of Jefferson County DSS for years, since coming forward with concerns about how her own family was treated by DSS and Children’s Home of Jefferson County officials.
She’s been at the forefront of a grassroots swell of local residents, including one grandmother of a child in foster care who happened to be a senior manager at Jefferson County DSS, asking county legislators to investigate the department and fix its problems.
They’ve pointed to long timeframes for Child Protective Services to investigate cases of reported abuse, and problems with accountability and supporting documents for actions the agency takes.
“I do think a lot of it stems back to those staffing issues,” Porter said Monday. “Because when there’s staffing issues, there’s going to be other concerns. People are stressed out on the job, being thrown all over Jefferson County, having a high caseload, it’s going to lead to mistakes. If mistakes are being made because of the lack of staffing, lack of training or inexperienced caseworkers, than that’s the thing that has to be addressed.”
The investigation into DSS, conducted by the Bonadio consulting group, found primarily that Jefferson County has about nine fewer caseworkers on staff than it needs for the caseload the department handles, and that more needs to be done to retain caseworkers once they’ve been hired.
Porter said she agrees with that assessment, but said she questions why the department is struggling so much to get proper staffing.
The department has some of the highest pay rates for caseworkers in the region, especially compared to other primarily rural counties, and has implemented some retention bonuses and other strategies to keep caseworkers on the job longer.
Last week, the Jefferson County Board of Legislators narrowly voted to approve the appointment of Karen Marcum as the next DSS commissioner, replacing outgoing commissioner Teresa W. Gaffney. Marcum is a veteran of the department, having worked in senior management under Gaffney. Some of the department’s critics on the board have said they want a new chapter in the department’s management, and didn’t agree with the decision to elevate someone who has been integral to the department’s operations recently.
“I guess I am a little bit surprised with their choice, being that it’s someone from within the agency itself, because if those morale issues are one of the big concerns there, it is surprising to me that they would choose someone that has contributed to those issues,” Porter said.
That said, Porter said she is glad to see that the board and DSS officials took the Bonadio report seriously, listened to its results and put together a plan to address what the report found.
“I think it’s great the board is willing to listen,” she said. “I’m still in contact with some of the members of the board, and I’ve been pleased with their response. Just in comparison to the other counties that CHILD has worked with, our board is definitely the most receptive to listening, and listening is the first step.”
Erica and her husband Jamison fought for nearly a year to bring the two children they had fostered back into their home. A state investigation into the initial reports of abuse found that there was no proof that the foster children in the Porter’s care had been harmed in any way, but actions by the Children’s Home and DSS had already permanently closed the Porter’s home to any other foster children.
On Monday, she said things are still difficult for their family.
“It’s definitely difficult to deal with the aftermath of such harsh treatment by these agencies, but we take it day by day, and we’ll get there,” she said.
