WATERTOWN — Police have taped off a section of Gotham Street after a child was struck by a car Thursday afternoon.
City police are investigating the crash, which they responded to shortly after 3 p.m., said Det. Sgt. Joseph Giaquinto.
Gotham Street is taped off from Ward Street to Harewood Avenue.
The detective said the child was elementary age and was transported to Samaritan Medical Center. There is no word on the extent of the child’s injuries.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
