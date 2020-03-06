WATERTOWN — A girl hit by a vehicle on Gotham Street on Thursday afternoon is recovering from minor injuries.
The unidentified 7-year-old girl was hit when a vehicle driven by Sandra Hook, 30, was backing out of a driveway in the 900 block of Gotham Street, police said.
The girl was taken to Samaritan Medical Center and later transferred by a LifeNet medicopter to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse for treatment.
She suffered minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery, police said.
First aid was given at the scene by Guilfoyle Ambulance Service, the Watertown Fire Department and several citizens who were near the scene of the accident.
Ms. Hook was issued a traffic ticket for failure to yield the right of way to a person on a sidewalk. She was summoned to City Court at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.