Children attended VBS at Augustinian Academy

Volunteers and students numbering more than 80 took part in the MONUMENTAL — Celebrating God’s Greatness Vacation Bible School this summer at Augustinian Academy in Carthage. Photo provided

CARTHAGE — Utilizing in part funds from the Mother Cabrini grant, a week of music, games, faith and fun was provided to students in the greater Carthage area free of charge at Augustinian Academy.

With the theme MONUMENTAL — Celebrating God’s Greatness, Talitha Workman and a group of volunteers conducted the Vacation Bible School.

