Children attended VBS at Augustinian Academy

CARTHAGE — Utilizing in part funds from the Mother Cabrini grant, a week of music, games, faith and fun was provided to students in the greater Carthage area free of charge at Augustinian Academy.
With the theme MONUMENTAL — Celebrating God’s Greatness, Talitha Workman and a group of volunteers conducted the Vacation Bible School.
“We had a live band playing music and engaging the kids in singing along, using instruments and movements,” said Mrs. Workman.
She said the children rotated through stations — Bible Adventures, where they learned all about the story of Joseph in the old testament. This was a immersive experience where the children were involved in the story by participating. Imagination Station — Creating a craft or project that is related to the day’s Bible Point. Kid Vid Cinema and snack — They ate a themed snack while watching a short video about the bible theme. Red Rocks Recreation — outside large group team building and games.
“We are hopeful to be able to continue to provide VBS at the Academy for years to come through The Mother Cabrini grant,” the VBS leader said. “The Knights of Columbus and the Ave Maria Group at St. James also help sponsor our VBS. The children are not charged at all to participate. The goal is for the children to learn about God’s love for them and to have fun in a safe, faith-filled environment.”
