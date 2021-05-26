WATERTOWN — In an announcement Wednesday, the Children’s Home of Jefferson County shared plans for future programming, as well as the discontinuation of on-campus housing, effective June 30.
According to CHJC, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic allowed the agency to help youths remain in their homes. With court closures, youths learning remotely and services being provided virtually, there was a significantly reduced need for residential care. State trends of youths placed at the residential level of care also significantly decreased, allowing CHJC to identify alternative treatment options.
At the same time, the pandemic resulted in new operational practices at all levels. The transition with new programming is set to launch sometime during the fall, according to a news release from CHJC. When possible, affected staff will be transferred to other program positions or encouraged to reapply as new programs are launched.
According to the release, the buildings currently housing residential programs will be repurposed to serve youth and families with new programs, including short-term respite and crisis services. The changes are to “allow improved focus on national and statewide treatment trends,” according to the release, so child welfare-related residential programming will see restructuring in the near future. This should allow the agency to focus more on trauma-based treatments and therapies.
The changes, planned with the support of the CHJC’s Board of Directors, are in accordance with the state Office of Children and Family Services, Office of Mental Health and Department of Juvenile Justice best practices and recommendations, focused on keeping youth at home or in a family setting, and out of institutional placements.
