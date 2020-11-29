WATERTOWN — Michelle L. Monnat, LMHC, was recently named chief financial officer of the Children’s Home of Jefferson County.
Since beginning her CHJC career 12 years ago, Ms. Monnat has served in several leadership roles within the agency. Working in a variety of departments including residential, non secure detention, and the community clinic, she has extensive experience with all aspects of CHJC programming and operations.
In her role as CFO, Ms. Monnat now oversees all aspects of the agency’s finance department, helping strategically align all aspects of financial operations, and supporting program services and operations. Ms. Monnat also retains oversight of the agency’s IT department and contracts management.
Most recently, Ms. Monnat served as CHJC’s Director of Systems Administration, with responsibilities including the oversight of the IT and marketing/public relations departments. She also assisted with the coordination of, and the recent transition to, the agency’s new Empsall Building location.
In 2014, Ms. Monnat served as the primary developer for CHJC’s Therapeutic Crisis Respite Program, and for several years led operations of this short-term youth and family crisis program. She also coordinated the agency’s transition to the Neurosequential Model of Therapeutics. Responsible for all aspects of agency grant-related functions, Ms. Monnat has successfully written, secured, tracked, and reported on millions of dollars in agency grant revenues, according to a release from the CHJC. She also oversees agency contracts, as well as program statements and policies and procedures.
A Lewis County native, Ms. Monnat received both a bachelor’s of science in psychology and master’s of science in mental health counseling from St. Lawrence University. Since 2017, Ms. Monnat has served on the national Family Focused Treatment Association Board of Directors. She was honored in 2015 as a New York State Coalition for Children’s Mental Health Services “Employee of the Year,” and named one of NNY Business’ 2014 20 Under 40 recipients. She is also a graduate of the Greater Watertown North Country Jefferson Leadership Institute.
