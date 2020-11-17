WATERTOWN — Last week, the Children’s Miracle Network hosted its 20th annual radiothon, and it brought in $163,400 — a record amount for the fundraiser.
This year’s dollar amount surpassed last year’s total of $147,647.
From Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, DJs Johnny Spezzano of The Border 106.7, and Lance Hale of 94 Rock, went live asking north country residents to donate to support local CMN children.
Bonnie S. Eppolito, spokesperson for the Samaritan Foundation which oversees CMN donations in the region, said the money will be used to support the medical care of local children getting treatment at the Watertown hospital.
“This raises money for their travel, specialized medical equipment, anything that they need,” she said. “Samaritan is not a children’s hospital, so the money helps with travel costs to get to other medical facilities, helps pay for things that insurance doesn’t cover, and also assists with the purchase of specialized equipment needed here at Samaritan.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.