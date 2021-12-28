Christmas baby born at Carthage Area Hospital

Zaden Sadler and Hailey Trombley welcomed their first child, Remington Sadler, on Christmas night. Provided photo

CARTHAGE — A Watertown couple received a special Christmas present with the birth of their first child on Christmas night at Carthage Area Hospital.

Hailey Trombley and Zaden Sadler welcomed Remington Archer Sadler to the world at 9:20 p.m. Dec. 25. He weighed 5 pounds, 11 ounces, and spanned 17½ inches, Remington was born premature — his due date was not until Jan. 15. According to his father, the infant is in good health and the yuletide birth made it extra special.

Mr. Sadler said his son was named in honor of his father, a military man who enjoys hunting and “always uses Remington” firearms.

