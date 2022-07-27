HENDERSON — Temperatures will push into the 80s this weekend, but that won’t stop people from getting into the ninth annual Christmas spirit in Henderson.
With less than five months to go until the holiday season, festivities will begin Friday with a gingerbread house competition at the Cherry Tree Inn, where people can drop off their gingerbread houses where they will remain until Sunday.
Later in the day Friday, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Barry Smith and Friends will be performing along the shores of Henderson Harbor.
Even though the festivities kick off on Friday, Saturday is when the majority of the events take place, starting at 11 a.m. with the Hospice Poker Run.
The annual classic car parade will begin at the Eastern part of the harbor when they start lining up around noon. Around 12:30, the parade begins and it will go through the harbor and end in front of the Henderson Harbor Performing Arts property.
Five different groups will judge the cars, according to Susan VanBenschoten, of the Henderson Harbor Performing Arts Association.
Ms. VanBenschoten said that she will be one of the judges and she said she will judge the cars based on whatever car she likes best.
“It’s a little festival all in itself,” Ms. VanBenschoten said of the car show.
A Jet Ski parade will take place immediately following the car show.
Later in the night, beginning at 7:45 p.m., a Christmas Boat Parade will light up the Henderson Harbor waters.
At 9:30 p.m on Saturday the fireworks will put an exclamation mark on the weekend.
The only way to win a prize for a Jet Ski, or boats is to submit the information on their website, President of the Henderson Business and Community Council and Co-head of the Christmas in July event Gail Smith said.
“The amount of people that come into the Harbor for this event is amazing,” she said. “The event does it’s job.”
More information about the weekend’s events, including information on how to enter a boat or Jet Ski, can be found at http://wdt.me/ChristmasInJuly.
