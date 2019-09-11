ALEXANDRIA BAY — Workers have begun digging up the Church Street sidewalk to install new water lines and replace almost century-old ones.
JL Excavation LLC, Chaumont, will replace 1,600 to 1,800 feet of water main on a section of Church Street between Rockwell and Otter streets, as well as the main running under the parking lot off Church Street before Fuller Street. The project also calls for new laterals connecting the affected properties and four replacement fire hydrants in the village.
Construction began in the last week of August, and workers have been tackling the first portion of the project near the Family Dollar.
“It’s just another project the village needs to complete,” Mayor Steven E. Jarvis said.
The new lines will help the village supply water through a new main under construction on Route 12 in the town of Orleans. The new main in Orleans will serve hundreds of residents and businesses on Route 12, Collins Landing, Fishers Landing, Seaway Avenue, Arcadia Park Road, Farrell Drive and Reed Point, Clayton; many have dealt with salt-contaminated wells for years.
Mr. Jarvis said in order to serve the owners of more than 500 properties in Orleans, the state Department of Health required the village to replace the six-inch mains on Church Street with 10-inch lines. The new mains should also help ensure village and town of Alexandria residents provided village water will continue receiving it.
The $850,000 project will be financed using a $500,000 state Dormitory Authority Grant and fees from Orleans property owners. The village bonded for it, but only to pay the contractor right away, Mr. Jarvis said.
“This construction right now on Church street will cost (village) taxpayers zero dollars,” he said.
The village and contractor opted to locate lines under the sidewalk instead of the road to reduce costs and decrease the challenge of digging them up should any issues arise in the future, Mr. Jarvis said. New users will be connected to the new mains and laterals once JL Excavation workers complete the project, which Mr. Jarvis hopes will happen in November.
“(The timeline) all depends on the weather,” he said. “If not, next spring they’ll come back and tidy up lawns, sidewalks, stuff like that.”
