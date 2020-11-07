WATERTOWN — A carelessly discarded cigarette damaged a house at 520 Waite Ave., on Saturday afternoon.
City firefighters were able to quickly extinguish flames that were found on the exterior of the 2½-story house at 520 Waite Ave. The call came in at 4:49 p.m.
Occupants of the house were able to get out of the house and were trying to put out the fire when firefighters arrived, Battalion Chief Chris Hayman said in a news release. Firefighters were on the scene for about 90 minutes. The fire damaged the vinyl exterior and wall sheathing and spread to an interior wall.
There were no working fire extinguishers. The building was condemned for occupancy by the city’s Codes Enforcement office until repairs can be made, Battalion Chief Hayman said.
The home is owned by Eduardo Rolando Rodriguez of Woodside, Queens.
