WATERTOWN — Watertown’s CitiBus service announced Thursday that it will be providing shuttle service for voters that were affected by their polling locations being paused by the Jefferson County Board of Elections for Primary Day on Tuesday.
The two polling places that will not be open are the Emma Flower Taylor Fire Station on South Massey Street and Midtown Towers on Mechanic Street.
There will be two departure times at each of the old polling places.
At the fire station, the first departure time is at 9 a.m. and the second time will be at 2 p.m.
For the Midtown Tower location, the departure times will be at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The bus will transport voters from their old polling location to their new one and will return them all back to their old polling location after all passengers have completed voting.
The bus service is asking people to verify their new polling location, as Midtown Tower has been split across two districts at either Sacred Heart Church, 320 W. Lynde St., or the Life Church of the Nazarene, 535 Thompson Blvd.
Fare will be the same as the fixed route system, which is $1.50 for the full-fare or $.75 for a half-fare.
Previously approved Paratransit clients can also call 315-755-7272 in order to schedule their transports.
