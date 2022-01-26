WATERTOWN — Citizen Advocates, a north country health and human services company, has completed its purchase of the former Watertown Great American grocery store building on State Street.
Advocate Hostel Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of Citizen Advocates, purchased the building for $625,000, according to documents filed with Jefferson County on Friday.
The company plans to renovate the building and turn it into a mental health urgent care facility, the first of its kind in Jefferson County. The plan is to offer a professional space where people in need of mental health care, especially those in crisis, can go to begin the treatment process. Citizen Advocates has clinics and larger facilities offering mental and physical health care, as well as housing and other human services, in Franklin, Essex, Clinton, Hamilton and St. Lawrence counties.
Joseph Riccio, director of communications and government affairs for Citizen Advocates, said the company’s next step is to finalize the interior and exterior design and renovation plans for the building, and complete the regulatory steps required to establish a medical practice.
Mr. Riccio said the renovations are expected to take between 12 and 18 months.
“We are deeply grateful for the warm welcome we have received from the Watertown community,” he said. “This building purchase puts us one step closer to offering increased access to innovative behavioral health services, which come with the additional supports individuals need to live a healthy and full life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.