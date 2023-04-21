WATERTOWN — The ribbon has been cut on a new 24/7 mental health urgent care in Watertown.
Citizen Advocates held the ceremony on the sun-splashed parking lot at the old Great American grocery store on State Street, where soon people struggling with mental health or addiction will be able to get help no matter the time or date.
“It’s hard to believe that we broke ground just nine months ago, and today we cut the ribbon and turn on the lights,” said President and Chief Executive Officer James D. Button.
He said Citizen Advocates wants to complement the existing network of providers in the north country.
“We wanted to create a program that allowed for people who didn’t have necessarily the foresight to plan to have an option for services when they’re in crisis,” he said.
Mr. Button said the Watertown location is their largest.
This is the third center Citizen Advocates has launched since 2017, and locations exist in Malone and Ogdensburg.
When fully staffed, the urgent care will have 60 employees.
The building, which has been completely remodeled from the old Great American grocery store, has 18 total rooms with a mix between adult and children’s rooms. There are six children’s rooms and 12 adult rooms.
The adult and children’s wings are completely separate.
The children’s wing allows for children to stay in the rooms up to 28 days, Chris L. Dumas, associate director of capital projects, said.
The parking lot was packed full of people, both standing and sitting. Mr. Button said having the community support makes it all possible.
“We’ve been just super grateful for the warm welcome we’ve gotten from the Jefferson County community,” Mr. Button said.
Cutting the ribbon is realizing a dream, Mr. Button said.
“When people are in crisis, our current system feels less like a safety net, and more like a long checkout line with a slow cashier. We’re trying to change that at Citizen Advocates,” Mr. Button said.
Mr. Button said having the urgent care is “a game changer for the north country.”
In total, since opening in 2019, Citizen Advocates say they have served 7,870 people in St. Lawrence and Franklin counties combined.
“What we’re witnessing here today is not just the opening of a program, it’s a movement gaining traction, a movement that seeks to stand the current system on its head and redefine addiction and mental health treatment for the north country and beyond,” Mr. Button said.
Tim J. Ruetten, director of community services for Jefferson County said having this available after hours will fill the gap.
“The only option, up until today, is the emergency room, and they do fantastic work, but it’s a level of care that isn’t needed for every person in an emotional crisis,” he said. “This fills that gap after hours and it fills the gap for someone who doesn’t meet the criteria or need of an inpatient stay, but they still need some support in a hurry.”
He said his agency is excited to be a partner with Citizen Advocates.
The clinic will officially open May 1 and will initially operate from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. as they await state approval to operate 24 hours a day.
“We are north country people serving north country communities,” Mr. Button said.
