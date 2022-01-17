WATERTOWN — An entire apartment building in the city was evacuated after a midday fire on Sunday.
In the Thompson Park Parkstead apartment complex on Olmstead Drive and Gifford Street, apartment 212C caught fire at about 12:15 p.m., according to Battalion Chief Tucker Wiley with the city fire department.
Mr. Wiley said the initial call to 911 indicated there were people trapped inside the burning four-unit apartment building, and crews arrived on scene quickly.
He said the crew with Engine 2 entered the apartment building immediately once they arrived on scene, to clear out the building.
“There was about 10 people, they were all making their way out when we pulled up,” Mr. Wiley said. “That made it a little bit harder, they weren’t dressed for the cold. A lot of them didn’t have shoes on, had shorts or nightgowns on, and eight of them were kids.”
Mr. Wiley said Guilfoyle EMS treated people on-scene for smoke or cold exposure, but there were no notable injuries. City police officers allowed the displaced residents shelter from the below-freezing temperatures in their cruisers, and eventually Mr. Wiley called for a Citibus to park near the scene.
“The Citibus came and basically housed the residents so they wouldn’t freeze to death while we were there, until the Red Cross got there,” Mr. Wiley said.
Late Saturday, the Red Cross in Watertown issued a press release, stating that they had provided emergency aid in the form of financial assistance for necessities, emotional support and comfort kits to eleven people after the fire. Those eleven people represented two families, with four adults and seven children age two to 15.
Mr. Wiley said the fire was kept contained to the kitchen of apartment C, where it began. He said the cause has been determined to be accidental, sparked by something thrown away in the garbage can.
There was no structural damage to the building, but the upper floor of the building sustained smoke damage and both apartment C the unit directly under apartment C sustained significant water damage.
Even though at least the two units on the opposite side of the building are fit to return to, Mr. Wiley said the families who lived there weren’t able to go home after the fire.
“There’s only one water shutoff for the whole building, and we had to shut water off to that apartment,” he said. “We couldn’t just do it for one apartment, so they had no water and no boilers for heat, so they couldn’t stay there last night.”
On Monday morning, the building remained empty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.