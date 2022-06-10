WATERTOWN — The city soon will resolve stormwater runoff issues that have caused headaches for the expansion at the Renzi Foodservice facility in the City Center Industrial Park on South Bellew Avenue.
For about a year, the expansion plans at the industrial park have been put on hold because of wetlands concerns from the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Renzi officials have blamed those wetland issues on excess flow from the city’s stormwater system in the industrial park.
The company is in the midst of building a 38,176-square-foot addition to create more warehouse space and improve parking for its trucks.
On Monday night, the City Council readopted the Capital Fund Budget to include $200,000 to pay for the stormwater runoff improvements.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith requested that the budget change be made.
The improvements will consist of rerouting two “streams” that will resolve the wetlands issues, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said.
The city also needs to obtain easements on the Renzi property to get the work done.
Mr. Mix said the city needs to seek bids for a contractor to complete the work, adding that the city plans to get that done “as soon as we can.”
The company was forced to delay the expansion project until it could receive permits from the DEC and the Army Corps regarding the wetlands.
The company spent at least $400,000 more on the project since the wetlands issue surfaced last summer, company officials said earlier this year.
Renzi now has received both reports after making changes to a retention pond associated with the project.
Since the company moved to the park 15 years ago, more industrial park land has been declared wetlands, city officials said.
Earlier this year, the company started work on a new truck parking lot for the expansion but could not proceed with the building addition. Mr. Mix doesn’t know when the work will start.
Company officials could not be reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.