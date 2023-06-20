The new look of the former H. Todd Bullard Fan Club on Facebook. The interim city attorney addressed the issue Monday, more than a month after a Facebook page with his name and photo was started by an anonymous user who used it to poke fun at city officials. Screenshot

WATERTOWN — Interim city attorney H. Todd Bullard’s law firm has asked Facebook to remove his name and likeness from a page that was formed under the guise of his “fan club.”

At the end of Monday night’s City Council meeting, Mr. Bullard made a statement that his firm, Harris Beach, didn’t play a role in the page’s “creation, maintenance or administration,” and that it had contacted Facebook about it.

