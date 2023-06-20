WATERTOWN — Interim City Attorney H. Todd Bullard’s law firm has asked Facebook to remove his name and likeness from a page that was formed under the guise it was his “fan club.”
At the end of Monday night’s City Council meeting, Mr. Bullard made a statement that his firm, Harris Beach, didn’t play a role in its “creation, maintenance or administration,” and that it had contacted Facebook about it.
“No permission was given to any person creating that page to use my name or likeness in any manner,” he told council.
In light of questions about the page, Mr. Bullard said it “was necessary” to make it clear the firm had nothing to do with it.
After Monday’s meeting, Mr. Bullard said he has not seen the posts, so he has not seen their contents and could not comment on them.
“I’m not a Facebook guy,” he said, stressing that he doesn’t participate in any social media.
By the end of Monday night, however, the administrators of the Facebook page changed its name to “City of Watertown meme.”
“We have watched Attorney Bullard do great things for the city since the start of this page on May 15th. His efforts are slowly bring civility and protection to the City of Watertown,” according to a posting on Monday night.
“Facebook has said it could take a few days to approve the name change. Please know we have requested the change and are working on it!”
On Tuesday morning, the page still featured a photo of the attorney on it, but later Tuesday that had been changed.
The Facebook page was started May 15, shortly after Mr. Bullard and City Councilman Clifford G. Olney III were involved in heated exchanges during council meetings that month.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero, who has been the subject of many negative memes on the Facebook page, said she talked to Mr. Bullard last week about making sure that the public knew that the city wasn’t involved in the page and doesn’t condone it.
The page is disrespectful because it’s “making fun of city employees and everything,” she said Tuesday, adding that some posts have made fun of her appearance and gone after candidates that it doesn’t support.
Also on Tuesday, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said he knew that Mr. Bullard was going to address the issue. He called the attorney’s statement “thorough and appropriate” since the firm has nothing to do with the Facebook page.
The originators of the Facebook page has applauded Mr. Bullard’s handling of the sometimes bombastic Councilman Olney, explaining that they supported the attorney bringing “civility and protections to Watertown NY.”
The posts initially poked fun at city officials. But as more people responded to the Facebook page, the posts became more personal and nastier.
They have been mainly attacks against Ives Hill Country Club owner P.J. Simao and council members Lisa A. Ruggiero, Cliff G. Olney III and Patrick J. Hickey. Most recently, they seem to target former councilman and current council candidate Leonard G. Spaziani.
The posts have mostly stayed away from mentioning Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo, generating speculation that the originators were supporters of the councilwoman, who’s running for mayor against Councilwoman Ruggiero.
After he became alarmed about one particular meme, Mr. Simao filed a criminal complaint with the state police regarding what he believes was threatening.
That posting shows a photo of Mr. Simao in a flannel shirt with the words “Wanted Dead or Alive.”
