City attorney stepping down for law clerk job

WATERTOWN — After 30 years of representing the city, attorney Robert J. Slye is stepping down at the end of the year.
Mr. Slye, city attorney since March 1993, notified the City Council during an executive session Monday night, although there were rumors of his departure since Friday.
He’s leaving the city to become principal law clerk for state Supreme Court Judge James P. McClusky, who needed to find a new clerk after William F. Ramseier was elected state Supreme Court judge two weeks ago and will be sworn into office after Jan. 1.
While it has been a tumultuous 11 months with the current makeup of City Council, Mr. Slye said the “unique” circumstances had nothing to do with his decision to leave the city.
Mr. Slye said he’ll turn 69 in March and working for one client, the state court system, is a way “to ease into retirement.”
He said he has enjoyed his long tenure as city attorney.
“It’s really been the highlight of my career representing the city,” he said.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said that Mr. Slye has been valuable to the city for a long time.
“I think it’s a huge loss for the city for institutional knowledge and his guidance for the city,” he said.
The mayor said Mr. Slye has helped several city managers and mayors over his tenure.
He also saved a lot of money for the city by not settling lawsuits. He was always looking out for the best for city taxpayers and the city, the mayor said.
When he heard that Judge McClusky was looking for a new law clerk, he decided to inquire about the opportunity. The judge and Mr. Slye have known each other for years.
“I’m really looking forward to being Judge McClusky’s law clerk,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to working for the state court system and I’m looking forward to working hard.”
Mr. Slye, who also has a downtown private law practice on Washington Street, started making calls on Thursday to his clients notifying them of his decision. He has to give up his private practice — that includes many clients — to work for the state court system.
He’s contacting other attorneys who can represent his clients in outstanding legal matters after he starts his new job.
Mr. Slye felt it was important to tell council members now about his decision and it was appropriate to do that in Monday night’s executive session.
“I wanted to tell them directly,” he said. “I felt I owed them that.”
He became city attorney after the city decided to no longer have an in-house city attorney and go with outside representation. The city put out a request for proposals looking for interested attorneys and City Manager Karl R. Amylon and the then members of City Council selected him.
While it became official in March 1993, he has represented the city in lawsuits filed against it since 1987, including a federal case in which a man was severely injured in a bicycle accident in Thompson Park.
Over the years, he was instrumental in negotiating the sale of the Watertown International Airport to Jefferson County, helped put together the city’s self-insurance program, labor contracts and “the day-to-day things,” he said.
“I’m going to miss going to City Council meetings,” he said. “I figure I’ve been to about 700 of them.”
He will have to dissolve his two-person law practice and plans to move out of the Washington Street office building in February.
The other lawyer in his office, Christina E. Stone, will continue to practice law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.