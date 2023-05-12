WATERTOWN — Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith used Friday’s budget session to once again criticize the purchase of the former Watertown Golf Club for $3.4 million.
During budget deliberations on the parks and recreation department budget, the mayor blasted the deal, citing that its supporters promised the Thompson Park Golf Course was “a turnkey” proposition and “a money maker.”
In its first season since the city acquired it in January, the mayor said it’s projected to lose “six figures.”
The city purchased the Watertown Golf Club for $3.4 million from Michael E. Lundy in January.
But council members Lisa A. Ruggiero and Cliff G. Olney III, who supported the purchase, told the mayor it was time that he helped make the golf course a success and stop continuing to diss the deal.
“Let’s roll with it and do what we have with it,” Councilwoman Ruggiero said.
The 15-minute exchange on Friday produced fireworks between the mayor and the two council members.
The mayor has been “politically motivated” to talk negatively about the newly acquired golf course, Councilman Olney said.
Despite the argument, council members learned about the golf course’s progress after opening less than two weeks ago.
“We’re getting there,” course manager Jordan Northrup said.
Council members unanimously agreed that the staff is doing a good job.
“I think we’re all pleased with what you’ve done,” Councilman Olney said.
So far, 10 tournaments have signed up for the season, just two less than last year. With a goal of 150 members, 94 got season passes so far this year, Mr. Northrop said.
Golfers also have expressed that the staff is making them feel more welcome at the course than the group there last year, he said.
To make the course more competitive, some of the holes have been improved, he said. The pro shop will soon move from a small shack to inside the clubhouse once some necessary electrical repairs are made.
The first tournament will be held next week. Clubhouse operator Spokes on the Green will offer food and nonalcoholic drinks in the course’s special events tent until a liquor license is obtained, he said.
A grand opening will be celebrated once Spokes is able to move into the clubhouse.
But Mayor Smith stressed that the golf course will lose money this year, despite assurances that it would be profitable.
“I’m seeing a six-figure deficit,” the mayor said. “That’s a big difference.”
With 100 golfers playing, each tournament will only make $4,000 at the most and getting 94 members to join creates a maximum of $94,000 for a total of $134,000 in revenues this season, he said.
He also pointed out that the city has to spend $55,000 for the electrical repairs before the food vendor can begin serving inside the clubhouse.
He told his colleagues that he wanted to know how to fix the deficit.
While he projects a $153,000 deficit on $435,000 revenues and a $588,000 deficit, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said “it’s reasonable” that the golf course makes between $450,000 and $500,000 in future seasons.
The golf course also got a late start in attracting tournaments and memberships, so those numbers should increase in the future, Councilwoman Ruggiero said.
“Let’s see how we do after a full season,” Mr. Mix said.
During Friday’s budget session, council members also informally agreed by a 4-1 vote to charge people who live outside of the city.
City residents now swim for free at the Thompson Park and Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds pools.
Councilman Olney disagreed, saying that the council should approach Jefferson County about financial assistance to help pay for the pools.
Mayor Smith said the county “had zero interest” in doing that last year.
”What I’m doing is suggesting that we go to the county and ask them if we can have a discussion, simply conversationally,” the councilman said.
”I’ve been to the county, and if you want to ask individual county members, go ahead,” the mayor said.
Council members instructed parks and recreation superintendent Scott Weller to come up with a plan to establish fees for out-of-city residents.
The Thompson Park pool opens Memorial Day weekend, while the fairground pool will open on June 26.
