City code enforcement supervisor retires

WATERTOWN — During his 33 years in the city’s code enforcement office, Shawn R. McWayne dealt with his share of irate property owners.
But one particularly sticks out in his mind.
Years ago, a local business owner didn’t like what the Code Enforcement office told him about a zoning issue, so the property owner threatened “to come in and blow us up.”
Mr. McWayne, the city’s code enforcement supervisor, called the police, who took it from there, he said.
Mr. McWayne won’t have to worry about irate property owners anymore. He retired from the job that he’s held since Dec. 4, 1989. His last day was Wednesday.
Before he took off from City Hall for the last time, City Attorney Robert J. Slye stopped by to congratulate him and to say goodbye. They worked together on numerous code enforcement issues over the decades.
“He’s a rascal, and I had to say goodbye to the rascal,” Mr. Slye said. “He always said what was on his mind. He was usually right.”
Mr. McWayne observed the political activities at City Hall. He worked for eight different city managers and acting city managers and served under countless City Council members.
But it’s the current council that raised his eyebrows. He’s been critical of three council members who decided to use $2.9 million in fund balance to pay for replacing the Thompson Park pool.
“How can I say this?” he said, pausing for several seconds. “They were not fiscally conservative.”
A couple of decades ago, changes in the state codes made it difficult for politicians to get involved in his office’s work. But they still tried, he said.
“You smiled at them. Say ‘thank you,’ and that would be it,” he said.
His career in City Hall began as a building inspector. During those early years nine people worked in office, but layoffs during the early 1990s cut it by more than half, he said.
“Everything has changed,” he said.
Mr. McWayne spent his last day “wrapping things up.”
“I’m going to miss the people,” he said. “I really enjoyed my work.”
He recommended senior code enforcement officer Carolyn F. Meunier, who’s worked in the office for 23 years, to replace him. She starts her new $67,574-a-year promotion Thursday.
“She’s very capable,” Mr. McWayne said.
For the most part, she’ll keep things about the same in the office, with continued emphasis on demolishing deteriorated buildings, improving neighborhoods and making sure owners keep their homes up to code.
“I’m not going to reinvent the wheel,” she said.
She also hopes to add a second building inspector and promote an employee in her office to replace her.
