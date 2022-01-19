WATERTOWN — The new majority on the City Council is proposing that a portion of the city’s $22 million in federal funding be used to help nonprofit organizations hit hard by the pandemic.
The subject came up at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting during a discussion about a request from Samaritan Medical Center for the city to set aside American Rescue Plan Act funds to help the hospital get through financial difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a Jan. 7 letter to the city, Samaritan President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas H. Carman outlined how the pandemic has caused a financial hardship.
For instance, Samaritan didn’t budget for a COVID testing site it has operated during the pandemic. Mr. Carman also cited the need for, and rising cost of temporary nursing hires to help offset staffing shortages.
Samaritan will continue to rely on hiring travel nurses, who work in short-term roles at hospitals and clinics and help staff deal with more job-related stress caused by the pandemic. The cost of the travel nurse program is projected to be $5.125 million in 2022.
Samaritan is not asking the city for a specific amount, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said.
While council members took no action on Mr. Carman’s request, they discussed how some of the $22 million could help nonprofit groups that have been hit by the pandemic.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero suggested that the city set aside some of that federal funding and ask the Northern New York Community Foundation to determine which organizations should receive money.
“They know which of the ones are hurting,” she said.
Council members Cliff G. Olney III and Patrick J. Hickey informally agreed to support her proposal.
But Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith opposes the proposal, saying any federal money that’s used for nonprofit organizations is taking away money from city projects and ultimately away from city taxpayers.
He also insisted council members should decide which nonprofits are “winners and losers” that receive the funding. It should not be the NNY Community Foundation determining which organizations are funded, he said.
“It’s nice and easy from a political standpoint to pass the buck to the (NNY) Community Foundation and later you can say ‘I didn’t pick your organization not to give you money’ because, in the end, you’re picking winners and losers,” Mayor Smith said.
Councilwoman Ruggiero pointed out that Jefferson County is having the Community Foundation distribute more than $1 million of its American Rescue Plan money to nonprofit groups, so the foundation could the same for the city.
It’s the same proposal she offered last spring, but she was the only council member who supported it at the time, Councilwoman Ruggiero said.
Instead, the other council members passed a city policy to use the federal money only to fund city street, water and sewer projects, with no money going to outside agencies.
As for the Samaritan request, Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce suggested the city wait to see what happens with state aid for hospitals in Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul’s proposed budget.
