WATERTOWN — City officials are looking at ways to save all or some of the budgeted $157,000 associated with a consultant overseeing the construction management for the $3.1 million Thompson Park pool project.
On Monday night, City Council members unanimously agreed to hold off approving a $157,000 contract with C&S Companies, the Syracuse firm that designed the pool project, until they figure out if some other arrangement can be worked out.
City Manager Rick Finn said the city’s engineering department could not take on the construction management duties because that office is down two positions, including the recent departure of City Engineer Justin L. Wood.
A senior engineer technician also will soon become vacant because that person will start a new position next week overseeing all grass mowing and snow plowing at city facilities.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero said Tuesday that she was surprised to learn that Sean O’Connor was appointed as streets and maintenance supervisor. He starts his new job on Monday.
She said that it made more sense to keep Mr. O’Connor in the engineering department, where he could oversee some of the construction management responsibilities and save the city money.
“We talk about saving money and wanting to save money, but,” she said, adding that council members were kept in the dark about the new position.
Under the plan, Mr. O’Connor will oversee a crew made up of public works and parks and recreation department employees who will mow grass and do snow plowing at all city facilities.
His previous salary in the engineering office was $53,523 per year.
“This was all new to us,” she said. “We’re trying to find out information. I think we have more questions.”
Mr. Finn acknowledged that Mr. O’Connor would have been capable of doing some of the construction management for the pool project work under his old job, which included doing field work and assisting in project design.
Mr. Finn plans to find a successor for the position but that process hasn’t begun yet. It is feasible that the new engineer tech could still do construction inspection and other work for the pool, he said.
Councilman Cody J. Horbacz wonders about the timing of moving an engineer out of the department at a time when the pool project needs that kind of expertise.
He plans to talk to the city manager about his thinking in the change.
The city also hopes to get a better deal with C&S Companies to do the construction management for the pool, so the city can save some money.
The engineering staff has reached out to the firm to see if that’s possible, Mr. Finn said.
The $157,000 contract with C&S was voted down on Monday to give more time to work something out. Plans call for the resolution to be rewritten and then voted on in October.
Mr. Finn stressed that construction on replacing the 94-year-old pool will still begin this fall.
As for the grass mowing crew, Mr. Finn said he proposed the idea in this year’s budget message. The concept of having one crew has worked out well in other communities he’s worked in, he said.
Mr. O’Connor needs to start his new job right away.
“It’s still in the planning stage,” Mr. Finn said. “We’re taking it step by step.”
Wanting to learn more about it, council members have instructed Mr. Finn to discuss the program at a future work session.
