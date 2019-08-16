WATERTOWN — The one person who may have been most involved in the $3.1 million Thompson Park pool project won’t be at Monday’s City Council meeting to see what happens.
City Engineer Justin L. Wood’s last day on the job was on Friday, so he won’t be there on Monday night to answer questions.
He also won’t be there to hear what city lawmakers do about a pool and bathhouse replacement project that is $700,000 over budget, has gone through delays and seen its scope reduced.
Not that he won’t be keenly interested in the outcome of the project he’s overseen for the city in recent years.
“I’ll be watching on Steve Weed,” Mr. Wood said, referring to the local video production company that airs council meetings live on Mondays.
Mr. Wood, who is leaving the city for a job as a supervising engineer at Fort Drum, said he has no idea what the outcome will be — how council members will decide to finance the project.
The stalemate between city lawmakers over the $3.1 million pool and bathhouse project at Thompson Park is expected to get resolved on Monday night.
Council members Cody J. Horbacz, Lisa A. Ruggiero and Ryan Henry Wilkinson say they are prepared to dip into the city’s fund balance to pay for the entire project to replace the pool and bathhouse.
Mayor Joseph M. Butler Jr. and Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo still insist they will not change their votes to amend a $2.4 million bond ordinance to pay the $700,000 difference for the pool project.
“I don’t, at this point, see any change,” Councilwoman Ruggiero said, adding she doesn’t foresee the mayor or Councilwoman Compo changing their minds at the last minute.
Changing the language in the $2.4 million bond would take four votes. Using the fund balance to pay for the project would take three votes.
City Manager Rick Finn said council members will have the three options they’ve been talking about to choose from on Monday night’s agenda.
They can vote to transfer $2.9 million from the city’s fund balance, with the remaining $200,000 coming from a state grant to pay for it.
They can also use the existing $2.4 million bond and take $700,000 from the fund balance to make up the difference.
Or they can amend the bond to $2.9 million and pay for it that way.
“The agenda covers all the options of what they can do,” said Finn, who has recommended rejecting the bids after they came in $700,000 over budget on July 25.
In a memo to council members, Mr. Finn reiterated the financial risks that dipping into the fund balance by $3 million would cause, saying that the would be difficult to finance any future capital projects.
“Finally, if the fund balance is reduced by $2.9 million, there is no doubt that based on my professional experience that the city’s financial rating will be downgraded by Moody’s prior to the city going out to issue more debt,” he wrote.
City Comptroller James E. Mills recently projected it would cost the city $300,000 more in interest over the next five years if the entire fund balance is used.
If they get their way, the three council members must also accept the bids. The deadline to get that done in Sept. 8.
According to the opened bids, Con Tech Building Systems submitted a low bid of $2,130,631 for the general contracting work; Hyde-Stone Mechanical Contractors, Watertown, for $82,240 for the heating and ventilation job; $151,000 by Tmachanical, Glenfield; and Ridley Electric, Syracuse, had the only electrical bid at $149,800.
In January 2018, council members approved the $2.4 million bond with a commitment that they would not spend another penny if the bids came in higher than that.
With Mr. Wood gone, interim City Engineer Tom Maurer will be on hand to answer questions from an engineering point of view.
However, Mr. Finn said most of the discussion will likely focus on financing the project.
If the pool project moves forward, the next thing would be signing the contracts with the companies doing the work, Mr. Wood said.
The state Department of Health also must sign off on the number of restroom facilities and showers would be included in the project, he said.
A pre-construction meeting would be held before work began. Depending on that scheduling, construction could start this fall or early next spring.
The new pool would replace the 94-year-old pool that closed after the 2013 season because of its deteriorating condition.
The two other outdoor pools are at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds and North Elementary School.
The pool project became a campaign issue during the last two rounds of city elections.
WATERTOWN — The William J. Flynn Pool at North Elementary School is closed until further notice due to mechanical problems.
The Alteri pool at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds remains open.
The city’s Parks and Recreation Department said in a statement that it apologizes for any inconvenience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.