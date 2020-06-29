WATERTOWN — The public will not be able to attend a City Council meeting until well into July.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said Monday that he expects Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo will extend his executive order about public meetings until at least the July 20 council meeting.
That means the public can only listen to the July 6 council meeting from home as they have done with meetings since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.
“It’s a good possibility that he’ll extend the executive order,” Mr. Mix said. “We’ll have to see what happens with July 20.
The city will have to put social distancing measures into place when they are open to the public once again. Mr. Mix believes that the city can accommodate about 15 to 20 people when the public will be able to attend, he said.
What happens if more people show than that?
The city will have find an alternative location to allow anyone wanting to attend, he said, because the city will then have to follow state rules governing open meetings.
