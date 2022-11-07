WATERTOWN — As expected, the City Council on Monday night took the first formal step to purchase the Watertown Golf Club from developer Michael E. Lundy for $3.4 million.

Council members Patrick J. Hickey, Cliff G. Olney III and Lisa A. Ruggiero voted to formalize an intent-to-purchase agreement for the club property adjacent to Thompson Park and its assets. Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith voted against it. Councilor Sarah V. Compo Pierce did not attend the meeting.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.