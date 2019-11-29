WATERTOWN — Homeowners could be paying $16.50 per square foot — up from $10 — to repair the sidewalks in front of their homes if changes are made to a popular city program that’s been offered for years.
City Council members are considering a plan to increase sidewalk repair costs another $6.50 per square foot after they increased it $10 per square foot this year.
Under the plan, residents will be charged a maximum of $3,000 per property for those properties that are located at intersections.
A public hearing will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 21 to allow the public to talk about the program, which is set for the 100 block of Winslow Street.
Notices to residents about the increase will be going out in the coming weeks.
In recent years, council members set a goal of homeowners paying 75 percent of the cost for the work and the city 25 percent, For years, it was a 50-50 split.
Residents will have 10 years to pay back the city for the sidewalk work. Homeowners also have the options of hiring their own contractor to fix their sidewalks or do it themselves.
In the past, the city put aside $150,000 for the annual sidewalk program and city work crews completed the work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.