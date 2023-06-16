Benjamin P. Shoen

ShoenRunning for Watertown City Council, Benjamin P. Shoen gives an introduction at a meet-the-candidates forum at the Italian American Civic Association on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 in Watertown. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — In the two years since he last ran for office, City Council candidate Benjamin P. Shoen says things in Watertown have simply gotten worse.

The city’s drug problem has never been so bad, the city’s daily police blotter has gotten longer and the police can only do so much.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.