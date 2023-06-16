WATERTOWN — In the two years since he last ran for office, City Council candidate Benjamin P. Shoen says things in Watertown have simply gotten worse.
The city’s drug problem has never been so bad, the city’s daily police blotter has gotten longer and the police can only do so much.
“People should be held more accountable for their actions,” he said.
Mr. Shoen also worries about the city’s quality of life diminishing at the same time; it’s getting better in the surrounding towns, he argues.
He’s still “super mad” about the city purchasing the former Watertown Golf Club for $3.4 million, although it seems like the newly city-owned golf course in Thompson Park is doing well.
That money should have gone for improving roads, sidewalks and water mains, he said.
He was vocal at City Council meetings about the golf course deal.
However, he thinks that the major improvements along Court Street, part of the city’s $3.9 million downtown streetscape project doesn’t make sense.
He doesn’t think the so-called bump outs of sidewalks will make it any easier for snow plowing in the winter or vehicles to get through the busy city streets.
The Court Street improvements also includes reverse-angle parking, which will mean vehicles will be backing into parking spots.
He envisions a fiasco that will slow down traffic along the narrower street. But the design will make it difficult for 22-foot-long pickup trucks to maneuver into the parking space, he said.
“I think we could have thought through the design,” he said.
Mr. Shoen, who owns a two-unit apartment building, said he sympathizes with local landlords, who have gone to council meetings to complain about tenants destroying their properties.
More should be done to protect them from that happening, he said.
He’s also worried that the city is not prepared for the end of a multimillion dollar a year hydroelectric contract with National Grid and the city having to complete a $50 million project to correct a contamination problem at the city’s water treatment plant.
He also said he’s been told by workers that the Department of Public Works continues to lose its employees to other nearby municipalities and to the private sector because the city cannot compete with their higher wages. The city needs to make the department more equitable, he said.
Residence: Academy Street
Employment: Self-employed for 24 years, Ben Shoen’s Home Improvement
Education: Immaculate Heart Central, 1998, and Jefferson Community College, business, 2001
Political Experience: He ran for city council in 2021
