WATERTOWN — Candidate Jason M. Traynor might be City Council’s staunchest critic.
For several years now, Mr. Traynor has gone to the podium at almost every council meeting during the privilege of the floor to give his opinions on all kinds of city issues.
He has spoken about his opposition of the city buying the former Watertown Golf Club for $3.4 million, the need to improve city roads, expanding the hours of CitiBus and more should be done for the poor and middle class.
And now he’s ready to hear what city residents want from their council, he said.
“Talk less, listen more,” he said.
Attending so many council meetings over the years, he said he knows city issues and what to do about them.
“You can trust me,” he said. “If I say I’m going to do something, I’m going to do it.” He has a four-year plan to fix city roads and is an advocate for more affordable housing in the city.
“I see there’s a lot of construction going on, but let’s keep it going,” he said.
The city also needs to do more to fight drug addiction, he said. He’d like to see the city get involved in a Christian recovery program, called Teen Challenge, that focuses on helping those with addictions find freedom through a restored purpose and an eternal hope. There are 220 Teen Challenge centers across the country.
Over the years, he often champions the disadvantaged and talks about some obstacles that he’s overcome as a person with a learning disability.
He suffered from spinal meningitis, tuberculosis, chicken pox and measles as a young child, adding that he actually was once pronounced dead for five minutes when he was a baby.
He doesn’t like that a majority of council formed a coalition that put together the deal to buy the golf club and that they hurt the middle class by passing 10% increases in water and sewer bills.
“Who are you going to trust to get things done?” he said, promising “no back door deals.”
He learned a lot about running for council when he ran two years ago. It’s about learning what voters want and working to make it happen, he said.
“It’s about being an honest person. You do what you say you’re going to do,” he said.
He credited his wife, Ellys, for helping form his campaign.
Mr. Traynor will pay for his campaign using his own money and won’t take any donations, he said.
Residence: Arsenal Street
Education: South Jefferson High School, 1999
Profession: Housekeeping and cleaner at Salmon Run Mall
Political Experience: He ran for City Council in 2021
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.