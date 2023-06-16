Leonard G. Spaziani

Spaziani Councilman Leonard G. Spaziani stands for a photo at the Italian American Civic Association on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 in Watertown. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — Former Councilman Leonard G. Spaziani knew when he attended a meeting in January about the city’s rezoning that he wanted to get back into politics.

Mr. Spaziani, who served on council for eight months from April 2021 to the end of that year, was upset to hear that the city was going to reduce the required size of parking lots and allow duplexes throughout the city.

