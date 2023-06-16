WATERTOWN — Former Councilman Leonard G. Spaziani knew when he attended a meeting in January about the city’s rezoning that he wanted to get back into politics.
Mr. Spaziani, who served on council for eight months from April 2021 to the end of that year, was upset to hear that the city was going to reduce the required size of parking lots and allow duplexes throughout the city.
“I was hot,” he said, adding that he didn’t like the planning board “telling us what’s good for us.”
He opposed both ideas in the city’s rezoning law, so he decided it was time to get back on City Council.
During that brief stint on council, Mr. Spaziani often said exactly what was on his mind. But he never made it personal, he said.
That’s why he’s upset to see the constant fighting that’s been going on for months with council members.
There should be a civility among council members, Mr. Spaziani said.
Most of the arguing has been between Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and Councilman Cliff G. Olney III on a myriad of city issues, although the councilman has gotten the brunt of the blame.
“Two people are involved,” he said.
With his previous council experience, Mr. Spaziani said he’d bring back civility on council and have council members work together.
He’s also going back to his campaign slogan — “clarity, sincerity and transparency” — that he used when he ran a write-in campaign in 2021.
He doesn’t think that the public is getting all the information that it should about what’s going on in city government. He blames Mayor Smith.
The city needs to get ready right away for the end of a lucrative contract to sell hydroelectric power to National Grid that ends in seven years, he said.
“You can’t wait a year or six months,” he said. “You have to do it now.”
The city also must solve a contamination problem at its water treatment plant that is projected to cost $50 million.
“I don’t care if it’s going to cost $100 million. The people of Watertown need clean drinking water,” he said.
Two years ago, he ran as a write-in candidate after initially deciding not to run for election. He regretted that move and got back into the race because of the lack of transparency in city government.
Residence: Chestnut Street
Education: Business Administration, SUNY Oswego
Employment: Retired, transportation field, part-time security at Dulles State Office Building
Family: Wife Anne, two grown sons
Political Experience: Appointed to City Council in 2021, ran as write-in candidate
