WATERTOWN — Maryellen J. Blevins knew it was time to enter the City Council race this spring.
"My complaints weren't working anymore," she said about seeking political office for the first time.
WATERTOWN — Maryellen J. Blevins knew it was time to enter the City Council race this spring.
“My complaints weren’t working anymore,” she said about seeking political office for the first time.
Ms. Blevins became interested in city issues last year when she opposed the Stewart’s Shops convenience store that was proposed next door to her Washington Street home and her husband’s therapeutic massage business.
She expressed environmental concerns that the store would sell gas, the traffic that would be created, a change in the character of the neighborhood and property values would decrease.
Mrs. Blevins also became an early opponent of the city purchasing the Watertown Golf Club in Thompson Park for $3.4 million. The city shouldn’t pay that kind of money for the golf course, she said.
She filed a lawsuit in state Supreme Court to try to stop it.
While the lawsuit was dismissed, Mrs. Blevins said the lawsuit made city residents more aware of the proposal and opposition grew, although the deal went through and the city ended up buying the golf course.
As for the Stewart’s Shops, she also helped make people more aware that the Ballston Spa company proposed moving an existing store several blocks to the Washington Street location.
With her vocal opposition, the company agreed to make the store smaller, reduced the number of fuel pumps and made cosmetic changes to the building.
“There were a lot of changes,” she said. “They conceded for the betterment of everyone.”
Those two issues proves the importance that voters do their “due diligence” in choosing the right candidates. She advocates for fiscal responsibility and the importance of spending the money on fixing the city’s infrastructure, she said.
The city also must make sure its drinking water is safe, she said. The city knew for years that it had to correct a problem with two contaminants at the water treatment plant and waited to do anything about it, she said.
The water treatment project will now cost $50 million.
“Everyone knew about it,” she said, adding that she installed a water filtration system in her home to protect her family.
Working on her doctorate, she isn’t actively campaigning, except to conduct media interviews. She gives voters an option, she said.
“If they vote for me, they vote for me,” she said.
Profile
Maryellen J. Blevins
Age: 59
Residence: Washington Street
Employment: Physician Assistant
Education: At Still University, June 2023; Boston University; CCNY at Columbia
Family: Husband Randall, two children
Political Experience: First-time candidate
